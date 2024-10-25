Stock Up Report for Raiders Entering Week 8
It has been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders in the early going of 2024.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s team has struggled on offense with no concrete answer at quarterback and no surefire way to fix the run game.
The Raiders are 2-5 and have lost three straight, with a match-up against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs looming. Things have been brutal so far for a team with positive momentum to end last season and heightened expectations to begin this one.
Despite the rough start, the Raiders have had a few individuals perform at a high level. So, whose stock has risen this season?
Let’s identify three players whose stock has increased as the team heads into Week 8.
Wide receiver Tre Tucker - Since the trade of Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers’ injury, Tucker has been the Raiders’ No. 1 option at receiver on the outside.
Last week, Tucker caught three passes for 36 yards and rushed once for 11 yards. He is close to surpassing his total yardage from last season.
While Tucker’s numbers may not jump off the page, he has been a crucial part of the Raiders’ offense early in the season.
The Raiders will need him to continue ascending in his second season in the league if they are to salvage their season.
Safety Tre’von Moehrig - The Raiders lost starting safety Marcus Epps to a torn ACL. Since then, Moehrig has played very good football.
Moehrig has totaled 43 tackles, four for loss (a career-high), a quarterback hit, three passes defended, and an interception. Since his rough 2022 season, Moehrig has played the best football of his career.
The Raiders’ defense has played solid football in 2024. It has not been the borderline top-10 unit it was at the end of 2023, but it has done enough to keep the team competitive. Moehrig has been a major part of that.
Tight end Brock Bowers - No rookie has shined as bright as Bowers has in 2024.
The No. 13 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft has 47 receptions for 477 yards and a touchdown. He leads all tight ends in receiving yards and ranks eighth in the entire league.
Bowers is second in the NFL in receptions, too. He is on pace to have arguably the best season from a rookie tight end in NFL history.
Bowers has already proven he can be a long-term core piece for this Raiders team and could develop into one of the best tight ends in the NFL.
