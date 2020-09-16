The Raiders defense helped secure their first win of the season against the Panthers in a fourth-and-short situation with less than two minutes left.

The defense struggled throughout the game but managed to stop the Panthers when needed.

The Raiders defense found themselves having bad reads and communication problems, but all that comes without having any preseason games for them to practice and build chemistry, all in which are correctable with time and effort.

Inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, the Raiders signal-caller, left the game as he suffered a pectoral injury that does not seem severe but might still need to miss some time.

Raekwon McMillan stepped up and helped fill in his role.

This defense will need all hands on deck next Monday night to host the Saints in their home opener in Las Vegas.

The Saints offense is rated as the fifth-best offense by Pro Football Focus. After setting

an NFL record with the fewest turnovers in NFL history (8), they finished the regular season 13-3 and captured their third consecutive NFC South Division championship.

Here are five takeaways on what the Raiders defense will have to see next Monday night.

No.1 the coaches, head coach Sean Payton has built a juggernaut team on a mission for a Super Bowl or bust season. The offensive coordinator, Pete Carmichael, has been the mastermind behind the Saints offense for the last 12 years. His high-power offense will challenge the Raiders young defense.

At No.2, the quarterbacks Drew Brees and Taysom Hill. I say quarterbacks because they will both be out on the field. Brees' ability to read defenses and make plays will force the Raiders to throw a mix of different looks. And they need to stop Hill from making plays off the option reads, and trick plays.

The No.3 takeaway is the running back position; we know what a healthy running back, Alvin Kamara, can do. His versatility to run and catch the ball from the backfield makes him a threat at all times, and his backup former Raider, Latavius Murray, is a strong back that compliments the power running game.

At No.4 are the pass-catchers. All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas is questionable to play in week two after suffering a high ankle sprain in week one against the Bucs. Thomas is expected to play through the injury; the primary weapon on that Saints offense is still someone the Raiders secondary should keep an eye on. His sidekick Emmanuel Sanders is an underrated wide receiver that can have a big game anytime. Another big target who would challenge the Raiders defense is former Raider Jared Cook at tight end. The injury of Kwiatkoski hurts the Raiders defense when it comes to this matchup. An actual test on how much these Raiders linebacker unit has progressed.

The last takeaway on this offense is the collective group of lineman ranked the second-best by PFF. Left tackle Terron Armstead, left guard Andrus Peat, center Erik McCoy, right guard Cesar Ruiz, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, keep the pocket clean for Brees and make holes for the running backs. This offense moves forward because of this line. But heading into week two, right guard Ruiz is questionable to play. Nick Easton came in during week one and did a good job holding it down. If there's a weakness of the line, it should be that spot.

The Raiders defense will need to build up from last week's win and prepare to battle against one of the league's best offenses. There is a lot of learning to do—what better way but to go out there on the field and be tested early in the season.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter