Teddy Bridgewater Takes Over for Broncos

One of the Raiders’ AFC West rivals just gained a whole lot more promise heading into Week 1 when 28-year-old Teddy Bridgewater was named the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos at the end of August. He took the spot over third-year University of Missouri alum Drew Lock.

The position battle had been at hand ever since Bridgewater was dealt to Denver for a sixth-round 2021 NFL Draft pick. He brings valuable experience and an impressive NFL resume to the team, which likely was a key factor in the decision.

Bridgewater is a one-time Pro Bowler, having played in Minnesota for three years, New Orleans for two, and Carolina for one. He had his best season yet with the Panthers in 2020, as he started in 15 games and threw for 3,733 total yards and 15 touchdowns.

Lock had a fair 2020 campaign as Denver’s starter but was a liability in terms of turning the ball over, throwing 15 interceptions.

The Broncos face the New York Giants on Sunday, a test that will determine Bridgewater’s potential behind center for the Broncos. New York’s defense was 12th in the league in yards allowed in 2020 and fifth in the league in passing touchdowns allowed.

The Giants also added cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to its secondary. The 25-year-old could serve as a major threat to Bridgewater’s passing performance, but his status is up in the air, as he was recently reported to be on New York’s injury report.

Sunday will be a great opportunity for Bridgewater to prove to Denver fans why he deserves to lead the offense into battle this season.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin