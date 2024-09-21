The AP Effect: Raiders Lead League in Very Important Category
The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-1 and looking to go above .500 on Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers.
Fresh off a monumental upset win over the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, the Raiders are in a solid position to keep the winning going. In order to do so, though, they will have to continue excelling at the things they do well and improve in the areas they haven't.
One of the aspects of Las Vegas' game that it has thrived in so far this season is penalties. The Raiders lead the league in fewest penalties with just five, a testament to the discipline Coach Antonio Pierce has instilled in his team.
It's been a continuation of the discipline Pierce's group had under his reign as interim last season, as the team committed just 31 penalties in his nine games at the helm, also the fewest penalties in the entire league in that span.
It's evident that the discipline under Pierce's watch is no accident.
"I think being unselfish," Pierce said on Friday. "Again, I'm going to give credit to the coaches and the players. We do a lot of individuals, we spend 20 minutes at the beginning to practice on the individual and fundamentals and technique, and just kind of buying in. And again, really, to me, is the biggest thing is pre- and post-snap penalties. That, we want to avoid. Sometimes, in football, things happen, You get a little touchy, a little grabby, holding. That's the nature of the beast.
"But I think it's really the credit to our guys of how we need to win games, and being the least penalized team is one of those ways. Not turning football over is right up there with one and two. So, if we can keep doing that and now put those turnovers away and get the running game going, we can play some really good Raider football here."
Limiting penalties and self-inflicted wounds is one of the best things a team can do to be successful. It's something that's in your control.
The Raiders are right to hammer that discpline in practice, and clearly, it has paid off for them through two games.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.