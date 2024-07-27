The Differences for Coach Pierce's First Training Camp as a Player vs Head Coach
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spent many seasons in the National Football League as a player with one of the most well-respected organizations in the National Football League. He is now the head coach of one of the most well-respected organizations in the NFL. After leading the Raiders to a 5-4 record over the season's final nine games after unexpectedly being named the team’s interim coach immediately after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels, Coach Pierce now enters his first training camp as a head coach in the NFL.
After participating in many training camps as a player, Coach Pierce says being a part of a training camp as a head coach is completely different, as many would expect. He points out that he has come a long way from being a rookie at training camp.
“As a player, I was nervous, throwing up, scared,” Coach Pierce said. “I was carrying shoulder pads and helmets for all the vets. It’s a little different. People were handing me water battles, telling me where to go.”
As he enters his first training camp as the head coach of the Raiders and does so just down the road from his hometown, Coach Pierce is enjoying his first training camp as a head coach in the NFL. He notes that being the head coach of his favorite team growing up in Compton, CA, while holding training camp near where he grew up means a lot to him.
“It’s a little different, but being the head coach of the Raiders is special,” Coach Pierce said. Having my first training camp back in Los Angeles. Southern California is really special to a degree for me because it’s full circle. I grew up watching the Raiders from ‘82 to ‘94 in Los Angeles. To have the opportunity to bring the organization back here and to do it as the head coach, I'm honored.”
Coach Pierce has gone from carrying the veterans’ shoulder pads and helmets to calling the shots at camp. Part of the reason he was promoted to the head coaching position was his ability to connect with the players in the locker room. His ability to connect and communicate with players in many ways was a critical factor in saving a spiraling season last season. It will again be up to Coach Pierce to continue to do what he did last season but better.
