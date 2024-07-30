The Excitement Surrounding Raiders Defense Starts with DC Patrick Graham
There has been an undeniable buzz around the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense early in this season’s training camp.
After narrowly missing the playoffs last season and many months off, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said he is eager to return to work. The Raiders' defense was one of the best in the National Football League over the final games of last season. However, not only do Graham and the Raiders' defense hope to pick up where they left off, but they also plan to exceed their production from last season.
“So how the season is set up, last time I called the play it was in January because I wasn't part of the dance,” Graham said at training camp last week. “Unfortunately, dance being the playoffs. So, you go all these months without doing (football). That's who we are. I'm a football coach. AP is a football coach. The players are football players. So, at the core of who I am, I'm not doing it until I get back to training camp.
“That's where the excitement comes from. I mean for the last 24 or 25 years, I get excited every time I come out and smell the grass. Obviously, it smells a little different here on the West Coast than it did on the East Coast, but it takes me back to the Pop Warner days.”
Training camp is underway, and the season’s first kickoff is approaching. The improved defense and the hopes that naturally come with the start of a new season have led to increased excitement from Graham and the Raiders defense. Graham says being both a coach and a former player makes it impossible not to be excited about what is on the horizon.
“It’s football season,” Graham said. “It's time to get ready for football. So, that's where the excitement comes from. I'm sure when I'm 75-80 years old, and I'm not planning on coaching anymore, it's going to be the same thing. But naturally, when it starts to get closer to August and September, I’m a football coach and used to be a football player, I get excited. So, I mean, that's where it comes from.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.