The Fascinating Way Veteran Coaches Have Benefited Raiders' Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled all year. Coming into the season, expectations were high. But Head coach Antonio Pierce knew there were going to be challenges along the way before he and the staff could get the Raiders where they wanted to be. He wants to build the Raiders to have consistent success.
Week by week we are learning how Pierce is handling and dealing with the season. The Raiders are 2-8, with a head coach who never experienced a season like this as a player. This is where the experience of veteran coaches on the staff is most valuable.
"That is why he [Joe Philbin] is here," said Pierce. "The role he was initially senior adviser and we made the change now as the o-line coach. He has seen it all ... Very familiar with his style his approach, the way his old line played, and the way he coached the game and called the game. He is always talking and giving knowledge not just to the offensive coaches at the time, but to other players, and other coaches throughout our staff. There is a lot of wisdom there. A guy that has been a head coach in this league. He has seen a lot of ball. He has been through this kind of moment. So, to say where you have had change and it had been very helpful to have somebody there, you can ask questions to and give you some feedback."
Pierce also hired former NFL head coach Marvin Lewis as well. Lewis serves as the Raiders' assistant head coach.
"Me and Marvin talked every morning at six o'clock about this," Pierce said. "I think the one positive like you said him going through that transition from coordinator then to the head coach of the Bengals. Getting that organization up to where it was running. He had some dark days. And the one thing we talk about constantly is just keep working. Keep delivering the message. Do not stop, do not get discouraged. At times you know you do get frustrated. Not used to losing six games in a row. Not used to being 2-8. That is not a part of you know, something I have done in my life. But you want to change that a round. All I know how to do is work like I told the players and keep improving. Trying to find different ways and moving pieces around, so we can just get over that hump."
