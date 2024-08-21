The Importance of the Raiders' Final Preseason Game
The Las Vegas Raiders held another open practice on Tuesday night at Allegiant Stadium.
It was the second one this season. Raider Nation got a chance to see their favorite Raiders in a practicing setting for free. Fans got to see the return of one of the Raiders' key players -- star left tackle Kolton Miller, who had previously been on the PUP list.
Now, the Raiders will turn their attention to the final preseason game on Friday night against the 49ers. We know that the Raiders will not be playing starters on Friday, but this does not mean the game does not have importance.
Raiders that will play in Friday's game will be playing for roster spots. It will be the final time they can make a statement in a game setting before the club has to cut the roster to 53 men.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the importance of Friday's preseason game on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"There are just not a lot of spots available right now," Carpenter said. "Not a lot at all. But you got a couple of guys fighting. Got a couple of guys trying to get in there and mix it up. So they are going to get plenty of time. If you are rooting for a young guy on this roster, they are going to get their chance. If you are a guy that has not really done anything all camp, you may play yourself on the practice squad. But if you are a kid who has shown some things, then you come in Friday night and you really shine, then you really might play yourself onto the roster.
"There is not a lot of them there, but there are some. For me, I think the game against San Francisco is going to be very critical. There is going to be some guys who do not make the practice squad and some guys who earn a spot on there that I think could be contributing to the Raiders in the future. I encourage you to keep your eyes out and make sure you are watching on Friday night."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.