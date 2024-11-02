The Most Dire Issue with the Raiders Offense
There are numerous things that have not worked in the Las Vegas Raiders' favor this season. The team has suffered from injuries, poor play, and inconsistent availability from some of their best player.
This is especially true on the offensive side of the ball, where the Raiders have yet to consistently put the same players on the field at nearly any position. Every position group on the offense has experienced some sort of turmoil this season.
Outside of quarterback, the Raiders' offensive line arguably has had the least amount of continuity of any position group on the offense. Since the first week of the season, the Raiders' offensive line has shuffled through players at critical positions along the line.
This has led to inconsistent availability, inconsistent pass and run blocking and it has led to the Raiders having one of the worst offenses in the National Football League.
Head coach Antonio Pierce noted that the team's inability to get an offensive line with some sort of consistency on the field has led to many problems for the offense. Luckily for Pierce and the Raiders, the bye week is on the horizon and it will give them time to come up with a plan to fix some of the team's issues.
"Well, I think whenever you have change consistently that doesn't create guys being comfortable, Pierce said. "Communication goes into it, feeling one another, understanding your partner, that's
critical. I mean, I think as we keep looking to it, the bye week is coming up.
"So be it'll be a great opportunity for us to do self-scout. But, I mean, there's some things there obviously you can point at them and be like there could be communication issues because you're playing with so many different players."
Continuity is the name of the game in the NFL, especially on the offensive line. Few units in the league are as dependent upon cohesiveness as the offensive line.
Hopefully this week against the Cincinnati Bengals the Raiders are able to see positive results from a few minor changes they have made along the unit. If not, they will have ample time over the next two weeks to figure things out.
