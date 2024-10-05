The Raiders Are Locked in on the Denver Broncos
The game of football is won and lost along the offensive and defensive lines. As the Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, they know they must prepare to face a formidable defensive line.
"Man, they've been great this year,” said Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II. "Really, really good defense, super disciplined. Coach [Vance] Joseph does a great job. They’ve got guys kind of slanting, moving everywhere, a lot of movement up front, a lot of pressure. They do a good job. Two in the back end, super good, one of the best. So certainly got a challenge, but I love our guys. I love how we played last week, love the energy we had. There's stuff to clean up, but I'll take our group."
Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy credited the Broncos’ defense for the amount of sacks they have on the season and the amount of pressure they create for opposing quarterbacks. Getsy noted the Broncos will undoubtedly pose issues for the Raiders’ offensive line.
Getsy pointed out that it is difficult to block anyone on the Broncos' defense and that the unit is well-known for how physical they are. He said Denver’s defense causes a lot of stress on opposing offenses but he and the Raiders are ready for the challenge.
"I mean, what are they second in the league in sacks or first? I mean it starts there,” Getsy said. “I mean, up front they do a really nice job. They put a lot of pressure on you. They make you block a lot of one-on-ones, right?
“So, they don't let you just sit there and slide to people. And so, they put a lot of pressure on you and stress on you and you got to stand up to it. And they've done an excellent job, really, for the last season and a half now, so they definitely pose a problem for us, and we're excited to take it on that challenge."
The Raiders have two new faces along the offensive line in Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze. However, those two young players have performed well but the Silver and Black need even more from them going forward. Their productive play on in the interior and edge of the offense may help spark the Raiders run game or help open the passing attack even more.
