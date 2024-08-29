The Raiders are Being Investors With the Making of This Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders did what they said they wanted to do with their roster all offseason long. From top to bottom, the whole Raiders organization has been on the same page.
With all the new faces in the building, you could see how the process could go the opposite way. But with veteran General Manager Tom Telesco and new Head Coach Antonio Pierce, they have seen eye-to-eye on decisions they are making for this Raiders team.
In the past, we have seen the Raiders reach for certain players in the draft that had many scratching their heads. We have also seen the Raiders sign players for more money than other teams would have offered. A lot of reaching and giving. Not to mention the money they have given to coaches that do not pan out. That has put the Raiders organization in some tough and rough situations.
Now, Owner Mark Davis has put full trust in the football minds he has hired to bring the Raiders back to their winning ways. We have seen that in full effect all offseason. Both Telesco and Pierce discuss together all the players they want to bring in and think will make the team better.
Pierce is bringing back the Raiders culture. Now with Telesco, they are doing it the right way. They are not spending money out of control or going for players that are just names and not a good fit for the team.
They are working together to help set this Raiders team up for success in the future with a young talented core of players and money they are saving and being smart with -- so when the time calls for a player to be signed, they have the financial stability to do so.
We have already seen the Raiders bring in players they think could help this team. From Telesco's press conference on Tuesday to their roster moves on Wednesday, we have seen the Raiders be active on the waiver wire. Pierce had made it clear that if they could get better at any position, they would seek to do so.
