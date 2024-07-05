The Raiders' Offense is Getting Back to Having Fun
The Las Vegas Raiders offense struggled essentially all of last season. The unit was singlehandedly the reason the Raiders missed the playoffs. Had the offense played marginally better, the Silver and Black likely would have backed into the playoffs with a Wild Card berth. However, this offseason, Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders aim to have a more competent offensive coaching staff off the field and a more productive offense on it.
While the Raiders are currently working through a quarterback competition and the usual difficulties of learning a brand new offense, the latest aspects of the offense have brought a new sense of excitement to the offense this offseason. The new offensive scheme gives the Raiders offense multiple traits it missed last season—mainly creativity and versatility. The changes surrounding the offense have led to a noticeably different feeling surrounding Raiders practices this offseason.
Second-year tight end Michael Mayer says the offense is having more fun on the field together this offseason, which is something the unit did not do in practice or games last season. Mayer believes the unit has seen the difference having a little fun can make in their day-to-day activities together.
"Having fun with your teammates, having fun on the practice field,” Mayer said. “Getting excited when you score touchdowns. You're allowed to do that at practice. You're allowed to be happy for your teammates. You're allowed to celebrate. It doesn't have to be, 'Alright, you scored, next play.' Let's take it easy here. Let's have fun. This is football. We're doing this for our jobs. If we score a touchdown, that's a big deal. We like touchdowns, so let's celebrate and have fun."
Veteran running back Zamir White echoed Mayer’s sentiments, stating the Raiders offense is enjoying the process of building a cohesive offense. White says the offense and the team are starting to come together.
"Man, these guys want it,” White said. “Offense, defense, there's no just dragging around the building, and it's just guys that want to come to work and grind with us. It's pretty on. Like, we're really on right now. I just grind with my teammates and have fun, and I try my best to get the win in any way possible."
