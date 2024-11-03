The Simple, Effective Mindset of the Raiders' Defense
Entering the season, it was well known that the Las Vegas Raiders would depend heavily on their defense to keep them in games, much like last season. However, the injuries and poor play on a struggling offense has forced even more of the workload onto the Raiders defense.
The fact that the Raiders cannot find consistent success on the offensive side of the ball has led to short drives for the unit and extended drives for the Raiders defense.
Las Vegas' defense has also been put in terrible situations because of the Raiders' turnovers on offense, which lead the National Football League. Still, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham says the defense's mentality remains the same, regardless of the success or failure of the team's offense.
“Our part as a defense is to keep them from having less points than our offense,” Graham said. “So, that's our part. So, that's all that matters, all that matters. That in terms of on Sundays. Between Sundays, it's about improving and winning the day.
“Our job, and it hasn't changed, it's always to keep the opposing team's offense from having less points than our offense or points of the team. So, that's our job. So, that job description will never change for us. Not trying to be rude or anything, but that's how I operate. That's our job. I don't care how many points we've got to keep them down to."
In order to stop the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Raiders must do a better job of getting off the field on third down.
Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders allowed Kansas City to convert 12 of their 16 third down attempts, a critical blow to their chances of winning. Graham knows the Raiders must do better this Sunday.
"It's to be going to be critical. It's going to be critical,” Graham said. “You can see the effects. I mean, not to live in the past, but last week when we didn't get off the field, we made them snap it again, but we didn't get off the field. We eliminated the early down explosives, but we didn't do what we've been doing all year.
“I've got to fix that in terms of, I've got to do a better job calling it, got to do a better job putting the guys in the right position. But to go 75% on third down last week, what they did, I mean, that's unacceptable. I mean, you get called to the principal's office on that one. We can't do that. No, no, no, that's not good ball."
