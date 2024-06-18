The Three Most Durable Raiders Going Into 2024 Season
It’s a cliche, but it’s true. ‘"The best ability is availability."
You can’t contribute to winning football if you aren’t on the field. The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for their top players to stay healthy so they can make a push for the playoffs.
Like every team, the Raiders dealt with injuries to key contributors last season. Cornerback Nate Hobbs missed four games with an ankle injury, and left tackle Kolton Miller missed four games with a shoulder injury.
However, according to Pro Football Focus, the Raiders had several players play over 1,000 snaps last season. Coach Antonio Pierce hopes those players will stay durable in 2024 as the team aims for the postseason.
Let’s take a look at the three most durable Raiders going into 2024. The top three are all on the defensive side of the ball.
Safety Tre’von Moehrig (1,105 snaps) - The Raiders needed a bounce-back season from Moehrig, and they got it in a big way.
Moehrig has been able to stay relatively healthy in his three seasons in the Silver and Black, missing just two games. He played in and started all 17 games in 2023.
For Moehrig to perform at a high level and play over 1,100 snaps, is a good sign about what he means for the Raiders going forward. Moehrig and Marcus Epps are among the most formidable safety duos in the NFL.
Linebacker Robert Spillane (1,100 snaps) - The Raiders’ signing of Spillane continues to be one of the biggest steals in free agency in recent memory.
Spillane led the Raiders in tackles and tied Moehrig for the team lead in interceptions. He did this on the first year of a two-year, $7 million contract, one of the best value contracts in the league.
If Spillane stays on the field and plays at a similar level in 2024, he could earn himself a major contract extension next season.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby (1,080 snaps) - This should not come as a surprise to anyone.
Crosby was hospitalized days before a game, but even that was not enough to keep him off the field. Now that Crosby’s knee is healed, he could play even more snaps in 2024.
Crosby is the heart and soul of the Raiders, so if he can be on the field, he will be on the field.
