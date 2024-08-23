Things Starting to Click for Raiders DT Matthew Butler in Year 3
The Las Vegas Raiders have invested heavenly in their defensive line over the last few years. They have used multiple draft picks on the defensive line and signed numerous free agents who were defensive linemen.
The Raiders have addressed the starting defensive line and the depth at the position. Last season, on cut-down day, the Raiders kept more defensive linemen than any other position group and have plenty of defensive linemen they will choose from come cut-down day this season.
One of the lesser-known defensive linemen for the Raiders is defensive tackle Matthew Butler, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Since entering the league he has rarely seen the field as he has faced stiff competition for a roster spot and playing time.
As he enters his third season in the National Football League, Coach Antonio Pierce believes Butler has learned from his up-and-down start to his professional career. Coach Pierce notes the young defensive lineman has worked hard this offseason to improve his game. As the Raiders look to build depth along the unit, they will likely depend more on Butler this season than his first two in the league.
“Yeah, I'm going to keep going to it. A guy comes in his rookie year, and they think they got it all figured out, and they don't,” Pierce said. “And it takes you a while; you don't know what year it’s going to click, right? Could be year two, might be year four. For Matthew Butler, it was year three. I think also what happened to him last year: getting cut, being on the practice squad, [and] other guys beating him out.
“I mean, he came with a chip on his shoulder. And then he got nicked up a little bit in the spring, he came back and had a hell of a training camp, and he's still fighting his way on. He'll have a great opportunity on Friday night to prove himself. But the amount of work that he's put in the offseason, he was here from February all the way until the end. He didn't leave. You can see it in his body. He just needs more reps and development. But everything you ask him to do, he does."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.