This Raiders Safety May Be Team's Biggest X-Factor in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders expect to be one of the best defensive teams in the NFL in 2024.
With potentially elite play from all three levels of their defense, the Raiders could cause lots of trouble for opposing offenses. Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham have done a marvelous job rebuilding the Silver and Black defense.
One potential area that could prevent them from being a truly elite defense is the secondary. While there are good, established pieces in the secondary, a few unknowns could cause problems.
Those unknowns can be remedied by the established players, including safety Tre’von Moehrig. Moehrig is entering his fourth season with the Raiders.
He has been up and down during his career, but 2023 was mostly up for Moehrig. He bounced back after a shaky, inconsistent season in 2022 to prove he belongs on the team for the long term.
He enters the 2024 season with big expectations as one of the core members of this Raiders’ defense. This Raiders season could depend on his play.
Moehrig has great football IQ for his position, which was one of his defining traits coming out of TCU in the 2021 NFL Draft. It has shown in the league, even in his moments of rough play.
The Raiders brought in Marcus Epps to help stabilize Moehrig’s play, and Moehrig responded by having the best season of his career. He posted a career-high 83 tackles, one for loss, two quarterback hits, eight passes defended, and three interceptions. He also posted two sacks.
Moehrig is an all-around safety. He can defend the run just as well as he can play in coverage. He is one of the most important players on the Raiders’ defense, and the secondary’s performance could hinge on his play.
If Moehrig plays well, the entire Raiders’ defense will be elevated. If he reverts to his 2022 form, the secondary could be in trouble.
Moehrig also enters free agency after this season, so his future with the Raiders could depend on how he plays this year.
The Raiders want to continue to be one of the best defenses this season, which could depend on Moehrig.
