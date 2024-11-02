This Raiders' Unit Will be Tested the Most on Sunday
For the last two seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have relied heavily on their defense to keep them in games. However, injuries have caused a defense that was already one of the youngest in the league to depend on even more young players on the roster.
This week, the Raiders' defense will have its hands full against one of the most talented offenses in the National Football League.
The Cincinnati Bengals have multiple pass catchers that can change a game at any given time. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham noted that the Bengals' group of receivers are one of the best in the league, as they are led by argugably the best wide reiever
“I mean, [Ja’Marr Chase is] one of the best in the league,” Graham said. “If you want to argue he is the best, I don't have real good, strong rebuttal for that, between him, [Justin] Jefferson, and some of the other guys. And then on top of that, they got a whole crew of receivers. They're all fast. They're all big.”
“I think they've done a real good job in their personnel department of how they've shaped the team offensively,” Graham said. “Given the quarterback, who is elite, this my first time going against him, and I'm really impressed with the quarterback in terms of his toughness.
Graham noted a few of the traits that makes quarterback Joe Burrow difficult to stop. Graham believes Burrow possesses all of the skills necessary to be successful in the league, mentally and physically.
"Before you start talking about just straight up the skill level, you're talking about the toughness he displays in the pocket, sits in there, gets the ball down the field, steps into the throws, his intelligence out there," Graham said.
“You can see him changing plays. And you can see they're all on the same page, the receivers, the O-line, the backs. So, kudos to those guys in terms of what they've done with the personnel department and putting those guys together. I mean, you see there's some smart players out there, not just because they have the Ivy League guy, but there's some smart players out there that are really skilled, and they present a ton of challenges. So, it's going to be a tough one.
The Raiders have already beaten one of the best teams in the AFC East that has a top quarterback in the league. Although that seems like it was forever ago, it is still a game the Raiders can look back upon for confidence heading into Sunday.
Las Vegas' defensive backs will have their hands full trying to stop the many talented pass catching options the Bengals have, but they are talented enough to handle the challenge.
