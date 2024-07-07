This Season, the Raiders Defense Just Needs to Play Within Themselves
After a productive first half of last season and an even more productive second half of last season, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense enters this season with high expectations. The unit was one of the best defenses in the National Football League over the last nine games of the season after Josh McDaniels was fired.
They look to continue on the same trajectory after an offseason in which General Manager Tom Telesco found multiple ways to add to the Raiders defense this season. Not only did Telesco add to the unit, he made the first marquee signing of his tenure with the Raiders when he signed former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Chrisitan Wilkins.
Wilkins has been one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league over the last few seasons and was undoubtedly one of the top free agents available, regardless of position. The Raiders added Wilkins to a defensive line that included veteran defensive linemen Maxx Crosby, John Jenkins, and Malcolm Koonce. The defensive line also has Tyree Wilson, Adam Butler, and Janarius Robinson as solid depth pieces behind their formidable starting defensive line.
The Raiders' defensive backfield is one of the youngest in the league but is also talented. The Raiders have dependable veterans in Marcus Epps, Trevon Moehrig, Jack Jones, and Nate Hobbs. This talented backfield will be made even better by the talented defensive line and linebackers like Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, and Luke Masterson.
Las Vegas returns every starter on the defense except for one, and that one player was replaced by one of the best in the league in that position. The Raiders had little time to prepare for last season’s unexpected coaching change in the middle of the season. The defense still improved its play under Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
Now that the unit has had the offseason to regroup and Wilkins was added, the Raiders defense is ready to live up to high expectations after spending many offseasons as the overlooked unit on the team. As the Raiders’ defense relishes carrying the team every week, they do not need to reinvent the wheel this offseason.
The unit was close to being one of the best in the league at the end of last season. They have already made tweaks to the defensive side of the ball; if the Raiders’ offense can hold their own this season, it will only make the Raiders' defense that much better. The Raiders’ defense does not need to change as much as they simply need to build upon its performance over the final nine games of last season. That should be enough for the Raiders to be in the running again for a playoff berth.
