Three Browns Who Could Trouble Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium tomorrow afternoon.
The game is between two battered squads; both teams will have many players missing.
For the first time in his Silver and Black tenure, the Raiders will be without defensive end Maxx Crosby. This breaks an 86-game streak for the Raiders’ top star.
Las Vegas will also be without star wide receiver Davante Adams. It will be a tough match-up against a good Browns defense without some of their top players.
The Raiders will not use that as an excuse to give up on the game. Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad will give their best effort to try to avoid a third loss.
However, despite being injured, the Browns have a few talented players who could cause problems for the Raiders.
Let’s break down who they are.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy - A familiar face, the Raiders see Jeudy in a different uniform.
Since being traded from the Denver Broncos in March, Jeudy has had a solid season for Cleveland. He has caught 12 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown through three games.
Jeudy does not have to be the No. 1 option in the passing offense, so he has been able to settle into a depth role and has thrived. Jakorian Bennett will draw the match-up with Jeudy, so the young corner must be ready for the talented pass-catcher.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II - The Browns have one of the top slot corners in the game in Newsome.
A former first-round pick, Newsome has not allowed a touchdown on 12 targets in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. He is a long, stingy defender who does not get beat often.
The Raiders’ passing attack may struggle without Adams, so slot receivers will have to win their match-ups with the enforcer Newsome.
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson - One of the most consistent run-stoppers in the NFL, Tomlinson has been good on almost every team he has played for.
Tomlinson has posted five tackles and a sack this season. Per PFF, he has two run stops on the season and a run defense grade of 69.6 this season.
With the Raiders struggling to run the football, they face a tough challenge in front of them with Tomlinson up the middle.
