Three Raiders Who Could See More Playing Time in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of young players who could earn more playing time in 2024.
The Raiders saw breakout campaigns from some young players last season, including defensive end Malcolm Koonce and running back Zamir White. Those two expect to be cornerstone contributors this upcoming season.
But who could be the next Raiders in line to earn more time on the field? Could it be a young wide receiver ready to prove he can do more than take the top off a defense? Could it be a defensive end ready to show he is more than just a freak athlete?
Let’s take a closer look at three Raiders who could see an increase in snaps in 2024.
Wide receiver Tre Tucker - Tucker seems like the most obvious candidate to see an increase in snaps.
Tucker, the presumed leader in the clubhouse for the WR3 spot, was primarily used as a field-stretching speedster. He had just 34 targets last season, a number that is likely to increase next season.
Tucker has to show the Raiders he can do more than just run a go route and blow by his man in his second season. He has a chance to do that if he earns the opportunity.
Defensive end Tyree Wilson - This one almost feels like cheating, but Wilson should be in line for more snaps as he heads into his second season healthy.
Wilson flashed at the end of his rookie season as he got healthier, finding a role for himself as an inside-outside rusher. Even with the emergence of Koonce and additions to the defensive line, there should still be a role in there somewhere for Wilson.
The Raiders did not draft Wilson No. 7 overall in 2023 to not play him, so expect him to earn more than 493 snaps in 2024.
Linebacker Amari Burney - The Raiders’ third linebacker spot is up for grabs, so Burney could work his way into that conversation with a good offseason.
According to Pro Football Focus, the former sixth-round selection out of Florida played just 89 snaps in 2023. Beyond Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, the Raiders’ linebacker room has many question marks.
This is a chance for the athletic specimen to take the next step and earn more time on the field for the Silver and Black.
