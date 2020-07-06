Three Reasons for Concern in 2020 for the Las Vegas Raiders

RaiderMaven
Henderso, NEV--As the Las Vegas Raiders march towards the 2020 campaign, we take a look at the three biggest questions surrounding this team. As you will see, none of them have to do with on-field play, and that fits right in with Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven prediction that the Silver and Black will be back in the playoffs.

No. 1 The Raiders were snake bit by injuries in 2019. Raider Maven has well documented the players are healthy, and Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden have added significant depth. But with COVID-19 and the move, the players have been away for a long time. How will the players enter camp prepared with no mini-camps and limited time in the facility?

No. 2 Perhaps only the Green Bay Packers rely on their fans as much on game day as the Raiders. With the growing probability of limited access and crowd size, other than the Packers, no team will be more impacted than the Raiders in 2020. It significantly diminishes their home-field advantage.

No. 3 Cathing up quick is the name of the game for this team. With so many new players and guys back healthy, and the move to a new city and state for the veterans, how quick can this team come together? Locker rooms are like family rooms. How fast can this team find synergy and continuity so they can focus on football?

