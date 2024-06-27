Raiders Today

Three Reasons to Be Optimistic About Raiders' Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders have some things to look forward to offensively.

Carter Landis

Nov 19, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87)] runs with the football against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Las Vegas Raiders have questions on the offensive side of the ball heading into the 2024 season. 

The Raiders are rolling with whoever wins the quarterback competition between Aidan O’Connell and free agent addition Gardner Minshew II instead of bringing in a star through free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft.

While some in Raider Nation may be down on the Raiders' offensive potential, there are still reasons to be excited about what they’re capable of on that side of the ball. 

We know what their defense will do in 2024, so the Raiders’ offense has to do its part to help the team return to the postseason. 

Let’s take a look at three reasons to be optimistic about the Raiders’ offense in 2024. 

The skill position players

The Raiders’ insulation for O’Connell or Minshew is some of the best in the league. 

Whoever wins the competition will be throwing to a star in Davante Adams, a reliable, quality starter in Jakobi Meyers, and two excellent tight ends in Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. If the quarterback doesn’t will the team to victory, the weapons around him will do the job. 

The Raiders have one of the best skill position groups in the league, especially if Mayer and Bowers blossom into stars like they have the potential to do. 

An improved run game

New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is a mastermind of scheming up effective run games. 

In his two seasons there, his Chicago Bears were among the top rushing attacks in the league, and he now looks to bring his expertise to Las Vegas. 

The Raiders have massive offensive linemen up front and Zamir White at running back behind them. White is an excellent processor and elite downhill runner. With more volume and the right scheme in place, the Raiders should be much better than the 30th-ranked rushing offense. 

Young player development

The Raiders have solid veterans on offense, but they also have young players ready to break out into stardom. 

That includes the aforementioned Bowers and Mayer at tight end, two of the best tight end prospects to come out of their respective colleges. Not to mention, wide receiver Tre Tucker is ready to step into the WR3 role. 

If the Raiders’ youth can become consistent contributors, they could have stars at almost every pass-catching position.

Carter Landis

CARTER LANDIS

Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders

