Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode X

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Tom Brady’s new look?

· New Orleans Saints player with some major news.

· The long term damage to the NFL with rookies getting little chance in 2020?

· Breaking down the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots trade.

· Cam Newton responds to criticism anonymously by an NFL head coach.

· Can a vegan diet hurt football players?

· Cincinnati Bengals sign a Pro Bowl free agent?

· New York Jets RB Le’Veon Bell has a message for the NFL.

· Evaluating the Las Vegas Raiders moves since training camp began.

