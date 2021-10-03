Tom Brady Returns to Foxborough

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will play the New England Patriots as the field general for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s the most anticipated matchup between an athlete and his former team in recent memory. Three-time MVP Tom Brady will be playing back in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. This time, he’ll be on the opposing side for the first time ever in Gillette Stadium.

Brady won six Super Bowls in his 20 years with the New England Patriots.

One of the biggest narratives surrounding this game is the unsettled relationship between Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Reports have suggested that the two had a falling out in Brady’s final years in New England, which played a significant part in his decision to leave.

Brady did say on Thursday, though, that the split between the two legends was handled "perfectly," according to ESPN.

Belichick’s reputation as one of the greatest coaches of all time had made fans question the quarterback's worth without the coach’s presence at his side.

Brady quickly silenced all those debates when he won another Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Regardless, there are bound to be many cheers and ovations celebrating the quarterback's historic career in New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Brady won three MVPs, was selected to 14 Pro Bowls, and led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances in his time with New England.

No matter the drama that may continue to loom regarding TB12’s departure from New England, he will surely receive the respect he deserves on Sunday.

There will likely be a lot of emotion felt by Brady and Patriot fans as the memories from 20 historic years come flooding back.

Sunday’s matchup will be an 8:20 primetime game on NBC.

