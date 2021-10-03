October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Tom Brady Returns to Foxborough

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will play the New England Patriots as the field general for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Author:
Publish date:

It’s the most anticipated matchup between an athlete and his former team in recent memory. Three-time MVP Tom Brady will be playing back in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. This time, he’ll be on the opposing side for the first time ever in Gillette Stadium.

Brady won six Super Bowls in his 20 years with the New England Patriots.

One of the biggest narratives surrounding this game is the unsettled relationship between Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Reports have suggested that the two had a falling out in Brady’s final years in New England, which played a significant part in his decision to leave.

Brady did say on Thursday, though, that the split between the two legends was handled "perfectly," according to ESPN.

Belichick’s reputation as one of the greatest coaches of all time had made fans question the quarterback's worth without the coach’s presence at his side.

Brady quickly silenced all those debates when he won another Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Regardless, there are bound to be many cheers and ovations celebrating the quarterback's historic career in New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Brady won three MVPs, was selected to 14 Pro Bowls, and led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances in his time with New England.

No matter the drama that may continue to loom regarding TB12’s departure from New England, he will surely receive the respect he deserves on Sunday.

There will likely be a lot of emotion felt by Brady and Patriot fans as the memories from 20 historic years come flooding back.

Sunday’s matchup will be an 8:20 primetime game on NBC.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin

USATSI_16716832_168390101_lowres
News

Tom Brady Returns to Foxborough

37 seconds ago
SoFi
News

Rick Gosselin's Week 3 NFL Rankings

10 hours ago
USATSI_16836691_168390101_lowres
News

X-Factors for Raiders vs. Chargers

19 hours ago
USATSI_16788739_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Line is a Work in Progress

8 hours ago
USATSI_15544853_168390101_lowres
News

LeSean McCoy Declares Retirement

Oct 2, 2021
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16748009_168390101_lowres
The Black Hole+

The Hondo & Alain Show, Episode Eight

Oct 1, 2021
USATSI_16610188_168390101_lowres
News

Key Chargers Players To Watch

Oct 1, 2021
USATSI_16845319_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Third-Down Defense Showing Its Impact

Oct 1, 2021