Top 2025 Raiders Exclusive Rights Free Agents
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the offseason with nearly 30 free agents of various kinds, which they will have to make critical decisions on. With Tom Brady in the fold helping make decisions and the Raiders yet to make a general manager and head coaching hire, their free agency outlook is a little skewed as those front office decisions will undoubtedly impact the decisions the Raiders make regarding their roster.
The Raiders are coming off multiple disappointing seasons and appear tired of the trend. There is a sense that Las Vegas is ready to turn the page on a subpar era of football.
However, they have a laundry list of decisions to make before that can happen. General manager and head coach are undoubtedly the most critical decisions the Raiders must make in the short-term.
Still, roster decisions will continue to loom until the Raiders decide who will lead the team. The Raiders have 17 unrestricted free agents, five restricted free agents, and six exclusive-rights free agents.
Las Vegas' most crucial decisions will center around its unrestricted free agents, as many of its 17 unrestricted free agents are some of the most productive players on the team. This includes linebackers Robert Spillane, who has been one of the best linebackers in the National Football League over the last two seasons, and Divine Deablo, who possesses a unique skillset the Raiders will have a hard time replacing if he leaves.
Still, the Raiders have six exclusive rights free agents to decide on, including offensive lineman Jordan Meredith and defensive end Charles Snowden. While there are four other ERFAs for the Raiders to decide on, Meredith and Snowden are the top two.
According to NFL.com, an exclusive rights free agent is “any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
Meredith is worth bringing back, and Snowden likely is as well, depending on if the team takes his off-the-field issues into account from earlier this season. Both players proved valuable to the Raiders at different points this season and would be quality additions to next season's team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.