Top Defenders Raiders Fans Should Know in 2025 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season they have hoped for in 2024.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s team has been putting in a poor effort on both sides of the ball. The team has just two wins this season and has lost six straight.
Due to this, many Raiders fans are looking past the 2024 season and are starting to think about the offseason. The Raiders could have an exciting offseason ahead that could jumpstart their rebuild.
While the Raiders must upgrade many positions offensively, the defensive side of the ball will also be intriguing. Las Vegas could have several players to replace on defense.
The Raiders will likely add defenders in the 2025 NFL Draft. It may not be early, but from rounds 2-7, they could decide to bring in young players.
So, which defenders could the Raiders draft?
Let’s take a closer look at three.
Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan - While he may be overshadowed by Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham, Stewart has had a major impact on the Wolverines’ defensive line.
The Coastal Carolina transfer has totaled 30 tackles, 11 for loss, two forced fumbles, and six and a half sacks. He is an athletic monster who can explode off the snap.
If the Raiders do not bring back Malcolm Koonce and aren’t sold on Tyree Wilson’s development, they could decide to draft Stewart, who could provide a consistent presence opposite Maxx Crosby.
Linebacker Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss - With Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo both expected to hit free agency, the Raiders will be in need of a linebacker.
Paul has led an improved Rebels defense and is on pace to surpass his career-high in tackles, which is already tied with last year’s total of 74. He also has 10 tackles for loss and two and a half sacks.
Paul may not be the best athlete, but his high football IQ will allow him to diagnose plays and prevent ball carriers from making things happen. He could fill in nicely if the Raiders let Spillane walk.
Safety Jalen Catalon, UNLV - If the Raiders do not bring back Tre’von Moehrig or Marcus Epps, Catalon could be a solid replacement.
The former Arkansas and Texas transfer is a hard-hitting, instinctual defensive back who could make lots of plays on the ball for the Raiders. He has five interceptions on the season, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
He does not have the greatest size or athleticism, but he always plays hard and knows where the ball is. The Raiders have needed that out of a safety for a long time.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.