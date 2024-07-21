Top Defensive Storylines as Raiders Enter Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders rookies report to training camp today, and veterans will join them in just two days.
The excitement around this Raiders squad has lasted all offseason. Now, Raider Nation will get to see their favorite team in action once again.
The Raiders became one of the best defensive teams in the NFL last season when Antonio Pierce stepped in as the interim head coach, allowing Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham to turn players loose in his system.
While we know the Raiders defense will be good next season, they still carry a lot of intrigue.
What is the ceiling for the defensive line after adding Christian Wilkins? Can Malcolm Koonce take another step forward? What about Tyree Wilson? Who steps in as the team’s No. 2 cornerback?
Let’s examine some of these questions today and evaluate some of the top storylines surrounding the Raiders’ defense.
The biggest question is who will be the Raiders’ second corner opposite Jack Jones on the boundary. Nate Hobbs should hold down the slot, but it’s anyone’s guess as to who takes the opposite boundary.
The top three likeliest candidates are Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, and Brandon Facyson. Bennett played the most last season, Richardson is a rookie with an intriguing skill set, and Facyson has the most experience.
With a battle this wide open, it’s certainly one many people will have eyes on.
It’s not so much a ‘battle’ for who starts opposite Maxx Crosby on the defensive end, but Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson are players to watch for in 2024.
Koonce had the best season of his career in year three, while Wilson improved as he got healthier during his rookie season. Both players should take another step forward this season.
But how much of a step forward will they take? Can Koonce become a double-digit sack player? What will Wilson’s role be? The defensive line should be good next season; the question is how good it is.
Another factor to consider is which rookies will contribute in year one. Richardson could either start at corner or be a heavy rotational player. What will linebacker Tommy Eichenberg do? What about safety Trey Taylor, or cornerback M.J. Devonshire?
Raiders fans have a lot to look forward to as the 2024 season approaches. It starts with training camp, the first look we get before the preseason. Football is almost back, everyone.
