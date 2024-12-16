Top DEs in Draft Raiders Could Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders are limping to the finish of the 2024 NFL season.
With just two wins on the season, Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders will not play postseason football for the third consecutive season.
Raider Nation is done with the 2024 season and is ready to focus on the offseason. Thankfully for Raiders fans, this offseason should bring plenty of intrigue.
Raiders fans are already looking at mocks for the 2025 NFL Draft. Some have been doing that since October.
General Manager Tom Telesco will compile his second draft class leading the Silver and Black, a chance to build on last year’s solid class.
The Raiders have been solid on defense this year but could always improve. The defensive end position should be intriguing for the team to address.
Maxx Crosby needs a running mate. That looked like Malcolm Koonce, but he suffered a season-ending injury before the year began. Tyree Wilson has improved, but the Raiders could be looking for more.
With that, let’s identify three defensive ends who could fit with the Raiders.
Landon Jackson, Arkansas - There may not be another player with Jackson's physical upside.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound edge rusher is an absolute monster off the edge. The LSU transfer has posted 49 total tackles, 10 for loss, three passes defended, a forced fumble, and six and a half sacks.
Jackson is long, powerful, has great hand usage, and is explosive off the edge. If the Raiders are willing to be patient and let Jackson develop, they could form a star defensive end duo.
Mike Green, Marshall - One of the biggest risers recently, Green’s production helped the Thundering Herd win a Sun Belt title.
The Virginia transfer and Sun Belt Player of the Year posted 84 total tackles, 23 for loss, two passes defended, three forced fumbles, and a D1-leading 17 sacks.
Green has solid size at 6-foot-4 and 248 pounds. He is a solid mover and has a refined pass-rush palette. The Raiders could add Green on Day 3 of the draft and have a high-upside rusher.
LT Overton, Alabama - A transfer from Texas A&M, Overton is an impressive athlete.
The junior has posted 35 total tackles, three for loss, a forced fumble, a pass defended, and two sacks. The production does not stand out, but his 6-foot-5, 283-pound frame should.
Overton is a raw athletic player with major upside. The Raiders could add him late in the draft and develop him into a beast.
