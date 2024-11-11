Top NFL Draft WRs Raiders Could Target
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough season in 2024.
The team has struggled to get anything going offensively, and there are few long-term options at many positions on that side of the ball. This ineptitude has many in Raider Nation ready to move on from this season and think about the future.
The Raiders have a few solid picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they should use those to add long-term players on that side of the ball.
One position they should address is wide receiver. The Raiders traded away Davante Adams and only have Jakobi Meyers for one more season after this year. They must find pass-catchers who can help them now and in the future.
Let’s identify three wide receivers who could make sense for the Silver and Black.
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - McMillan is one of the most unique wide receiver prospects in recent memory.
The 6-foot-5, 212-pound Wildcat has all the traits of a big-bodied wide receiver but also has rare yards-after-catch ability for a player his size. There is no good comparison for McMillan because of how different his style is.
McMillan has caught 63 passes for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. He would be the No. 1 wide receiver the Raiders need.
Tre Harris, Ole Miss - A breakout star after transferring to the Rebels from Louisiana Tech, Harris has established himself as one of the top receivers in the draft class.
At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Harris has the traits to be a team’s X-receiver. The Raiders desperately need one. Harris has 59 catches for 987 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. He has missed the last few games with an injury.
Harris is a physical freak with solid speed. He is a bit raw, but more reps on the field should help improve that. If the Raiders select him, he could develop into an elite weapon.
Tai Felton, Maryland - Felton has played behind a few excellent receivers at Maryland, and now, it’s his turn to break out.
Felton has 73 catches for 907 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. He has become the Terrapins’ top receiving threat and has put himself on NFL Draft boards. He has good size at 6-foot-2 and 181 pounds and is an elite separator and route runner.
He may not be the fastest receiver in the class, but he makes up for what he lacks in physical tools by being an elite technician. He could be an X-receiver for the Silver and Black.
