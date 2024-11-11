Top OL Raiders Could Target in NFL Draft
There is no such thing as investing too much into the trenches.
That’s exactly what the Las Vegas Raiders can do in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their offensive line is good, but it is not one of the best units in the league. They can do better.
While the Raiders' season is not over, they do not seem likely to turn things around. Many members of Raider Nation are ready to look past this season and start thinking about the future.
Could the Raiders select an offensive lineman high in the draft? It would not be a bad investment, as they have a few players on expiring contracts, and it never hurts to have more depth.
So, who could the Silver and Black target in this year’s draft?
Let’s take a deeper dive into a few players they could consider.
Tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas - If the Raiders do not take Banks with their first-round pick, they will not get him.
Banks is the best offensive lineman in the class. He is 6-foot-4 and weighs 320 pounds. His movement skills are incredible, and he has long arms and a strong lower body. He has a chance to be one of the best tackles in the league if he develops properly.
If the Raiders want to find a major upgrade at right tackle, they could select Banks early and solidify their tackle group.
Guard Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota - A high-riser in recent weeks, Ersery has been playing tackle, but has the skills that translate to guard in the NFL.
At a massive 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Ersery is an absolute people-mover in the run game. He has excellent strength and explosiveness off the snap and is impressive in pass protection.
The Raiders could pair Ersery with Jackson Powers-Johnson as their guard duo and improve their run game.
Guard Donovan Jackson, Ohio State - If you’re looking for a guard with an elite ceiling as a run-blocker, Jackson could be it.
Jackson has been a beast for the Buckeyes this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he has allowed just eight total pressures in 2024. He is a massive 6-foot-4, 320-pound athlete with excellent athleticism.
The Raiders would benefit from adding a guard in this draft class, and Jackson could fit what they want to do offensively.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.