Top Performing Broncos Raiders Must Watch For
The Las Vegas Raiders could pick up victories in multiple departments this afternoon if they defeat the Denver Broncos.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad would go to 3-2 on the season, and they would extend their winning streak against their AFC West rivals to nine.
A win today could bring some better vibes to a Raiders squad whose vibes have been rather tumultuous for the last week.
This Broncos team has played well over the last two weeks, picking up impressive wins as their defense has dug deep.
The Broncos have a few talented players on both sides of the ball who could give the Raiders problems.
Let’s identify three Broncos the Silver and Black must key in on.
Safety Brandon Jones - Jones is Pro Football Focus’s top-graded safety at 90.0.
A former Miami Dolphin, Jones has 24 total tackles, a forced fumble, two passes defended, and one interception on the season. He has allowed just 24 yards in coverage and has not allowed a touchdown through four games.
Gardner Minshew has not put the ball in harm’s way much this season, and he certainly should not start now, or Jones will take advantage.
Guard Quinn Meinerz - A former Wisconsin-Whitewater standout at the Division III level, Meinerz has been one of the best guards in football since the Broncos selected him in 2021.
Outside of a rough game to start the season against the Seattle Seahawks, Meinerz has been sharp as ever this season. He has allowed just five total pressures and no sacks through four games.
The Raiders' defensive line is rounding into form, and Meinerz will be a big test for their run defense. Christian Wilkins and Adam Butler must find ways to beat Meinerz for the Raiders’ defense to make plays.
Cornerback Riley Moss - After a fairly quiet rookie season, Moss has come on strong for the Broncos’ secondary.
He has totaled 29 tackles, one for loss, two passes defended, and one forced fumble through four games this season. He has allowed just one touchdown in coverage and has a 74.0 coverage grade from PFF this season.
With Pat Surtain on one side and Moss on the other, the Raiders could feel the absence of Davante Adams. Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker must win their match-ups so Las Vegas can win the game.
