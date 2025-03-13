Trade May Have Exposed Raiders' True Feelings for Sanders
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled at quarterback since parting ways with Derek Carr. Their struggles came to a head this season, as a 10-game losing streak and countless injuries was enough to make them clear house a few after the end of the regular season.
Few teams have been as impacted by their lack of a quality quarterback option as the Raiders. Las Vegas has lost countless games over the past two seasons, mainly due to subpar play from the quarterback position. Geno Smith was brought in to help alleviate that.
The Raiders have a largely new-look coaching staff, and at the rate they are headed, the same will be said about their roster. The Raiders have signed multiple players early in free agency, but all eyes will be on what the Raiders do in the upcoming NFL Draft.
For most of the past season, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been the signal caller linked to the Raiders most often. Sanders being drafted by the Raiders makes a lot sense, as he would be a fit under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's system.
However, the Raiders just traded for quarterback Geno Smith, who had the most successful stint of his career under new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. Naturally, the Raiders could have already found their starting quarterback for next season.
While the Raiders could still choose to add Sanders, even after trading for Smith, media personality Bomani Jones believes there was more to the trade than just the Raiders needing a signal caller. Jones thinks the Raiders' front office is not sold on Sanders.
"I think it looks clear to me that is not what they want to do (draft Sanders). Pete Carroll did what is very often the case that people do, especially old people, who's somebody at my old job that I think could potentially do this job, and the person at his old job was Geno Smith, who might be literally the most accurate quarterback in the NFL right now," Jones said.
Las Vegas may still decide to add a quarterback in the draft. However, the trade for Smith could be a sign of what is to come.
