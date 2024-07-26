Training Camp Proving Importance of OL Depth for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders know firsthand how important trench play is.
It’s already proven to be important, as left tackle Kolton Miller is expected to miss a couple of weeks, according to General Manager Tom Telesco.
Thankfully, the Raiders do not have to look far to find a short-term replacement.
The team signed veteran lineman Andrus Peat this offseason, a former Pro Bowler capable of playing multiple positions on the line. Peat is expected to fill in for Miller in the short term.
If not Peat, third-round rookie DJ Glaze can also step in. Starting right tackle Thayer Munford could slide to the other side of the line while one of Peat or Glaze fills in at right.
No matter who takes first-team snaps in Miller’s absence, the Raiders have made important investments in the trenches, which can make or break a team’s season. They have multiple capable offensive linemen who can be short-term replacements.
While Miller should be back in a couple of weeks, it’s good to know there is a plan in place in case any of the Raiders’ offensive linemen go down during the season.
Rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson is also out in the short term, but the Raiders have another former Pro Bowler capable of filling in for him now and if he misses any time in the regular season.
Having depth on the offensive line is important. Telesco and the Raiders know that. They took it a step further and brought in former Pro Bowlers as depth pieces, which is about the best insurance out there.
Under Coach Antonio Pierce and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, the Raiders are expected to run the football at a high volume. Getsy’s Chicago Bears teams were near the top of the league in the last two seasons in rushing attempts.
That said, the Raiders will need multiple offensive line bodies to stay healthy because the wear and tear is coming.
Miller and Powers-Johnson aren’t expected to miss significant time, but injuries happen on the offensive line far too often. It should be reassuring for Raider Nation to know there are starter-level backups capable of stepping in if need be.
