RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Training Camps to Begin as Scheduled Today

Jairo Alvarado

A statement released by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirms the agreement within the NFL club owners and NFL Players Association regarding health and safety issues, pay and other considerations players were concerned about as they prepared to report to training camp.

While teams allowed rookies to report early, the statement will approve all players to report to their teams' training camps as scheduled, starting today, July 28. 

NFL Commissioner Goodell said: "We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players and club, and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl."

With the season fast approaching, teams are preparing to play out the season amid the rise of Covid-19 cases, and some team stadiums will allow fans to attend football games.

The NFLPA demands more stringent protocols for players safety and assurance, and if challenges are met throughout the season.

As the rookies begin to arrive at the Raiders camp, players will have to test and get two-consecutively negative results within 72 hours before entering the ntraining facility in Henderson, Nev.

While the Raiders have something in place, we will be looking at how the rest of the NFL teams conduct the player's safety.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raiders Fans Will Be Shown the Way to Allegiant Stadium

Nevada Department of Transportation will have 52 dynamic messaging signs to guide spectators to the new home of the Silver and Black.

Tom LaMarre

Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller on NFL Top 100 List

Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller honored by making the NFL top 100 players list.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Unique Gambling Atmosphere at Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium, which is located in Las Vegas, will be home to a unique gambling atmosphere due to its residence in the gambling capital of the world.

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Rapper Lonnie Ca$h Welcomes Raiders with New Song

Las Vegas-based rapper Lonnie Ca$h is a lifelong Raider fan. He welcomes his beloved Silver and Black in his new song: "Black House."

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

RaiderX

Learn the Story Behind Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium will be completed on July 31. But Allegiant Stadium was originally supposed to be built in Los Angeles.

Hikaru Kudo

Chiefs Tyreek Hill vs. Raiders Henry Ruggs in a Foot Race?

Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill and Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs are two of the fastest players in all of football, but who would win in a foot race?

Jairo Alvarado

First Time Raiders Hold Training Camp Outside California

The Raiders have never held a training camp outside of California until this year. But owner Mark Davis knows he has to get back there as soon as possible.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

What it Means to be a Raider Podcast with Jim Otto

The most passionate fan base in all of the sports is the NFL Raiders. In a series of podcasts, we investigate, What it Means to be a Raider?

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Oakland, Los Angeles Failure a Blessing for Raiders

The failure of the city of Oakland and Los Angeles to keep or get the Raiders turned out to be a blessing for Las Vegas and the franchise.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Quarterback

As we travel around the league, previewing the top five players at every position the Raiders will face in 2020, we look at quarterback today.

Jairo Alvarado