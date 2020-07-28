Training Camps to Begin as Scheduled Today

A statement released by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirms the agreement within the NFL club owners and NFL Players Association regarding health and safety issues, pay and other considerations players were concerned about as they prepared to report to training camp.

While teams allowed rookies to report early, the statement will approve all players to report to their teams' training camps as scheduled, starting today, July 28.

NFL Commissioner Goodell said: "We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players and club, and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl."

With the season fast approaching, teams are preparing to play out the season amid the rise of Covid-19 cases, and some team stadiums will allow fans to attend football games.

The NFLPA demands more stringent protocols for players safety and assurance, and if challenges are met throughout the season.

As the rookies begin to arrive at the Raiders camp, players will have to test and get two-consecutively negative results within 72 hours before entering the ntraining facility in Henderson, Nev.

While the Raiders have something in place, we will be looking at how the rest of the NFL teams conduct the player's safety.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter