Trayvon Mullen Looks Ahead to 2021 Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders have big plans for their revamped defense, and cornerback Trayvon Mullen looks to be a key part of it

The Las Vegas Raiders entered last year's season with high expectations; despite winning their final game, the season didn't end as the Silver and Black had hoped.

As the season progressed, the defense seemed to fade, to the point that Coach Jon Gruden had to dismiss his defensive coordinator, Paul Guenther, before the season ended.

This year, the Raiders have taken a different approach. The Silver and Black has used this offseason to overhaul the defense by bringing in veteran acquisitions, investing most of their draft picks on defense, and needs a few of its veterans step up.

"First we got to come together as a whole, as a defense. We got to set goals, we got to set standards and we got to create an identity. We start there. We can just build on," said Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who wants a more significant role in the Raiders defense.

The pressure of turning things around in the NFL is a difficult task to do. It is difficult to do when the problems on defense remained after Guenther was terminated. Injuries didn't disappear, and under-performing players remained on the roster.

Mullen believes this is the year in which players can come together and build a foundation for the defense to move forward.

"I believe we have guys in the building who can do it and get their job done. We got guys like Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski, Nicholas Morrow. Well, we got me in the secondary, we got Johnathan Abram, Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell. We just got to put it together, we got to come together--we got to set a foundation for our defensive group," Mullen said.

The Raiders brought in Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to bring back to life a defense that self-destructed a year ago.

The Silver and Black finished the season ranking in the bottom of most defensive categories.

A change of culture is developing early in the offseason to carry into the 2021 season.

