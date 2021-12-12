Mullen's Return Can Really Help the Raiders Secondary

The Las Vegas Raiders defense is expecting the return of cornerback Trayvon Mullen, and it can come in at the right time.

The Las Vegas Raiders' secondary have had to rotate players around after losing players to injuries and off-field issues.

Raiders’ superstar corner Trayvon Mullen sustained an injury in their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers and since then he has spent time on the injured reserve list.

“Obviously we've been missing him. We've been short at the corner position and we feel like if we can get him up for this game, if he's ready to go, it gives us a solid rotation, three guys would play outside for us,” interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said.

Depth at the cornerback position has been thin this entire season, and this week the Raiders might get one of their best cornerbacks back on the field.

“We'd love to get him back. He was playing well before we got banged up. Hopefully he's going to be full speed going into the game and we'd like to get him back, so it'd be a difference for us, three guys that we know can play outside and the game will be good,” Bisaccia said.

Mullen was having a solid performance at the beginning of the season. In only four games, he racked up 15 total tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception.

He was activated last week but the coaches decided he was a week or two early from returning back onto the field.

“Going back when he thought it was time for him to come back, we might have those a week early but he wanted to get used to what it was like doing the football drills and having to deal with whatever he was going to deal with with his foot. And I think he's done a really good job with that. He's been there early taking care of his knick knack and we're excited about hopefully he'll be dressed and ready to go,” Bisaccia added.

Mullen will be a game-time decision. After seeing him in practice, the coaches will decide on Sunday if he is ready to go and help his team in a much-needed divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

