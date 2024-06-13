Tre'von Moehrig, Raiders' Secondary Have Luxury of Continuity Going into 2024 Season
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig is already entering his fourth season with the Silver and Black.
A year after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Moehrig had to essentially unlearn much of what he picked up his rookie season and be taught a new defensive system under Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
With the coaching changes that took place within the organization and the consideration Graham was getting from around the league, it was starting to look like maybe Moehrig was going to have to learn yet another defense in just his fourth offseason. But Graham, of course, decided to stay, and Moehrig will have the benefit of playing in the same defense for another season.
Moehrig discussed the advantage that has on the entire defense.
"Just the consistency in what we do, our game plan, what we try to get done, our approach to things, it's more consistent," the soon-to-be 25-year-old safety said on Wednesday. "So, having that consistency it helps us a big amount in our calls, and how we operate, just knowing the system and knowing our players."
Not only is there continuity in the defensive system, but there is also continuity in the secondary.
Along with Moehrig, the team is returning safeties Marcus Epps, Isaiah Pola-Mao and Chris Smith II and cornerbacks Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, Brandon Facyson and Jakorian Bennett.
"Having the same couple guys back there, we're familiar with them that we played with last year, and we know how we work, we know how to communicate with each other and how to play off of one another," Moehrig said. "So like I said, just the consistency in that aspect is big-time."
On a team that has endured so much change this offseason, continuity is critical, and Moehrig and the rest of the defensive backfield have it.
Moehrig comes off a career season, having posted 83 tackles, three interceptions and 2.0 sacks while starting all 17 games. Fans are eager to see what the 2024 season will have in store for the fourth-year Raiders safety.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.