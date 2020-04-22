Brown Donates $20,00 to Help Students

by Tom LaMarre

Tackle Trent Brown is the latest member of the Raiders to make a positive impact on the team’s new home area in Las Vegas by donating $20,000 through his TB77 Cares Foundation to the Clark County School District.

The money will be used to provide Chromebooks, cases, the necessary software and Internet connectivity to local students in need of laptops so they can participate in the county’s remote schooling program.

“I can’t wait to make Las Vegas my new home and impact the community in a positive way,” Brown, the Raiders’ 6-8, 380-pound Pro Bowl tackle said in a tweet. “Through my TB77 Cares Foundation, this donation is the first of many steps I plan on taking in ensuring everyone has the resources they need to succeed.

“Every student deserves the chance to learn no matter the circumstance. My hope is that these laptops can bring opportunity to families that need help closing the gap between technology and education during this uncertain time.”

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Tuesday that schools in Nevada will remain closed for the rest of the academic year because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, meaning students will continue taking classes online from home.

However, many students in the CCSD cannot participate in the virtual learning program in place of in-person education because they do not have access to laptops and/or the Internet.

“Thanks to Brown’s generous donation and commitment to our students, we are able to provide technology devices to students during this unprecedented time,” CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a statement. “This will allow more of our students the ability to access distance learning opportunities online.”

Previously, the Raiders pledged $1 million to help fight Covid-19 in Clark County, while General Manager Mike Mayock and his wife, Amanda, will donate $1,000 per player selected by the Raiders in the NFL Draft this week to Delivering With Dignity, a Clark County program that provides food for those impacted by the Coronavirus.

In addition, fullback Alec Ingold, running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Foster Moreau have partnered with Three Square Food Bank of Las Vegas to help feed needy families in Clark County.

Also running back Jalen Richard has funded gas cards for volunteers that have been delivering food to low-income families and children in Louisiana, where Richard grew up, and cornerbacks Nevin Lawson and Trayvon Mullen provided more than 250 meals for emergency room response teams in Broward County, Fla.