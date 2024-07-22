Two Former Raider Offensive Linemen Could be Reuniting
Former Las Vegas Raider offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo had the benefit of one of his Raiders linemen, Jermaine Eluemunor, joining him with the New York Giants this offseason, and now, it could happen again.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, former Raiders guard Greg Van Roten is visiting with the Giants. Van Roten started all 17 games in his lone season with the Silver and Black last year.
The veteran offensive lineman was one of the few constants on the Raiders' O-line last season, which was somewhat surprising for a then-33-year-old lineman who had been in his ninth NFL season.
Van Roten joined the Raiders after a season with the Buffalo Bills, where he made four starts in 16 games. That followed two seasons with the New York Jets, where he started 23 contests in 30 games.
Before that stint, Van Roten had played three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, where he played 37 games. He started every game in the 2018 season, ultimately making 27 starts in those three seasons.
Van Roten was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He went on to play 10 games in two seasons before being waived after the 2013-14 season.
Eluemunor played three seasons with the Raiders, having made 14 starts while playing in all 17 games last season. He started every game at left tackle for the club the season prior.
His coach, Bricillo, served as the Raiders' offensive line coach for two seasons. He had followed former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels over from New England.
