Two Key Facets of Raiders Offense to Keep an Eye On
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking their offense in a new direction under head coach Antonio Pierce. They want to stretch the field vertically while maintaining a balanced offensive attack. The Raiders added key pieces this offseason to help make that plan a reality, in both the draft and free agency.
First-round tight end Brock Bowers and running back signee Alex Mattison will be among the additions tapped to step up in 2024. They are vital components to their position groups.
NFL.com's Coral Smith, in her training camp preview of the Raiders, highlighted the the running back situation as noteworthy.
"After five years of Josh Jacobs serving as their bell-cow back, the Raiders are entering 2024 with a new face leading the running back room," Smith wrote. "Zamir White showed in limited usage last season that he has the potential to thrive as an RB1, starting four games at the end of the year while Jacobs was injured and producing outputs of 69, 145, 71 and 112 yards. However, it's unclear at this point how heavily the Raiders are anticipating using him. Jacobs never had fewer than 200 rushes in a single season, but Las Vegas could implement more of a platoon system, considering White's lack of experience in carrying that kind of heavy workload, spelling him with players such as Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah."
All three running backs are viable options. All three backs have the ability to receive out of the backfield, and have a combination of shake and the ability to lower the shoulder and break or bounce contact. All have good leg drive to pushed for extra yardage, too.
The Raiders need to better their first- and second-down yardage, helping themselves by getting into more favorable third-down spots.
Another point of emphasis that Smith highlighted offensively was the receiving, specifically from the Raiders' tight ends. Bowers won't be the only tight end the Silver and Black looks to for big plays.
"WIth their first pick of this year's draft, the Raiders chose to go "best player available" instead of a position of need, selecting tight end Brock Bowers despite having drafted Michael Mayer in the second round one year prior," Smith said. "In order to fully utilize both young studs, it seems likely that new OC Luke Getsy is planning to send out 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers) more often in 2024, a formation trend which is picking up steam with multiple other teams, as well. Having Mayer and Bowers play alongside receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers should create a strong pass-catching group to support whoever is under center in Week 1."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.