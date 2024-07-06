Tyree Wilson's Growth Could Push the Raiders Defensive Line Over the Top
When the Las Vegas Raiders selected defensive lineman Tyree Wilson with the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft last offseason, they did so, hoping he would eventually grow into a dominant force along the defensive line.
However, Wilson was coming off a foot injury, which led the Raiders to be cautious with the rookie player in whom they invested a high draft pick. Wilson’s raw talent and ability were never in question. His ability to quickly develop, though, was in question for the first half of last season, albeit quite unfairly.
The Raiders drafted Wilson expecting veteran edge rusher Chandler Jones to play in front of Wilson, giving him time to grow into a contributor along the defensive line gradually. The Raiders would release Jones, and Malcolm Koonce had yet to emerge as a viable option for the team.
This left the Raiders with few other choices to fill the void left by Jones but to play the defensive lineman they had just spent the eighth overall pick on. While it made sense to do so, it also expedited the Raiders’ development plan for Wilson, forcing him to be hurried onto the field even though he was not completely ready physically. Wilson would have to use the first few regular season games of his career as a ramp-up period last season.
After a lackluster first half of the season that saw Wilson struggle initially, the talented defensive lineman began to find his footing as the season went on. Once the Raiders used Wilson’s versatility by moving him to the interior defensive line, allowing Koonce to emerge, Wilson became even more of a force on the defensive line. While many of Wilson’s contributions often failed to result in him registering an official stat, the pressure Wilson created up the middle and his ability to help stuff the run from the interior of the defensive line undoubtedly helped the Raiders' defense improve over the second half of last season.
Adding veteran defensive lineman Christian Wilkins will help everybody improve, including Wilson. The Raiders have arguably the best defensive line in the NFL if Wilson does precisely what he did last season. If he can take his game to the next level this upcoming season, it could be enough to solidify the Raiders' defensive line as the best in the league.
