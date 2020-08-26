Tyrell Williams Suffers Injury in Las Vegas Raiders Camp

As the Las Vegas Raiders came marching into training camp, they seemed to have the most bottomless arsenal of weapons for quarterback Derek Carr since he was drafted back in 2014.

The addition of wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to talents like Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs promised points aplenty.

That offense though, just took a hit when it was announced that wide receiver Tyrell Williams suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Williams said that he's going to play through the injury after going through a few weeks of rehabilitation.

While Ruggs might have become the highest-profile wideout on the team after he was drafted, that shouldn't discount Williams' ability as a starter.

The former San Diego Charger has a 1,000-yard season under his belt and had the most yards by a Raiders wide receiver last year at 651.

With the addition of Ruggs' speed, it was expected that Williams would likely get a lot more one-on-one coverage this season. That would seemingly lead to an increase in his numbers after trying to fill the No. 1 spot last season after Antonio Brown was released.

For now, he'll at the very least be slow in getting ready for the season. The Raiders do have depth behind him, with Hunter Renfrow along with rookie Bryan Edwards.

That depth allows the Raiders not to have to rush Williams back before he's ready. Of course, the team is better with Williams than without him, but it won't do the team or him any good if he cuts his rehab short and gets hurt again.

