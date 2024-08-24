UDFA Play in Raiders' Preseason Finale Served as an Extension of Tom Telesco's Successful 2024 Draft
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco had a successful NFL Draft this offseason.
With picks like tight end Brock Bowers, guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Tre Taylor, all of whom were among the best at their respective positions in college football last season, Telesco made quite the statement as he built on the draft resume he had established with the Los Angeles Chargers.
But Telesco also excelled in the aftermath of the draft, the stage when teams begin signing undrafted free agents. That was evident in the Raiders' preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday.
Quarterback Carter Bradley, wide receiver Ramel Keyton, linebacker Amari Gainer and cornerback Ja'Quan Sheppard all excelled in Friday's contest. They all also happened to be among the 17 undrafted free agents the Raiders signed immediately after this year's draft.
Keyton stole the show on the Raiders' final possession of the game, recording 54 yards on just three receptions, helping set Las Vegas up for its game-tying field goal in the final moments of the game.
Bradley led the second-half comeback, ultimately throwing for 169 yards and a touchdown.
Gainer led the team in tackles with 13, including two for losses. Sheppard finished second with nine tackles.
"I thought Amari did a really good job," Raiders coach Antonio Pierce told reporters after Friday's game. "I mean, you got an opportunity, you make the most of it. I mean, listen, if I was a player, I wouldn't want to get pulled right now when cuts are coming up. So, he stuck in there until the very end. And called the defense tonight. First time he's done that as well. So, just some bright spots there, some things he can learn from as well, but that was good to see."
Gainer was a defensive end out of North Carolina. Following his performance on Friday, it would be shocking if he didn't make the 53-man roster.
“It was good,” Gainer said after the game. “Whenever I can go out and be a leader for my team and help us be successful, it’s a great time. It was a good time out there. The big guys up front and the guys in the back helping me out, it felt great to be out there and have some fun with Raider Nation.
Bradley, Keyton, Gainer and Sheppard all made great cases to have roles on this year's Raiders roster.
