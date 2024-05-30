Underrated Raiders Fantasy Football Options
Fantasy football players are already thinking about who to add to their rosters, hoping for bragging rights or a financial prize.
Whether they do a re-draft league and want to add new players to their teams, or they play dynasty fantasy football and want to make trades, plenty of Las Vegas Raiders players could help them win a championship.
Of course, wide receiver Davante Adams will be at the top of several fantasy players’ boards, and Jakobi Meyers should be a mid-round candidate again. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers may be an immediate impact player, too.
For this exercise, we’ll look at Raiders who fantasy players in deeper leagues may not have on their boards.
Let’s take a look at some of the more underrated Raiders fantasy options.
Tight End Michael Mayer - Even with the addition of Bowers in the 2024 NFL Draft, Mayer’s expected second-year leap could make him a sleeper as a red zone target and a points-per-reception league threat.
Mayer didn’t have more than 75 yards in a game last season, but he caught 16 passes over the second half of the season for 156 yards, compared to 11 receptions for 148 yards in the first half.
Mayer is ranked as the 26th-best tight end by FantasyPros.com and is not ranked by ESPN’s Mike Clay (Bowers is ranked 13th). With all the attention on Bowers, Mayer, who was considered one of the top tight ends in the 2023 class, could have a breakout season and cash in for fantasy players.
Wide Receiver Michael Gallup - Could this be the resurgence of Gallup?
In 2020, Gallup posted 843 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a complementary piece with the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, he has battled injuries and inconsistent play. He has not regained form since his career-best season.
That could change in 2024. Gallup has a chance to be the Raiders’ third receiver, a role that he could thrive in as a cleanup option behind Adams, Meyers, and the tight ends.
Gallup is ranked as the 104th-best receiver on FantasyPros.com. He could be worth much more than that if he cashes in on a second chance with the Raiders.
Running Back Alexander Mattison - Heading into last season, Mattison was considered a major sleeper as the new lead back for the Minnesota Vikings.
That didn’t work out, but Mattison doesn’t have to be the lead back in Vegas. He could be a depth piece late in drafts as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield.
FantasyPros.com ranks Mattison as the 58th-best running back. He could be an appealing option near the end of drafts if he’s available.
