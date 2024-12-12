Underrated Raiders Safety Moehrig Poised for Best Season Yet
The Las Vegas Raiders season has had its fair share of highs and lows, with a lot more lows than anyone would have expected. Though the season has unwinded for the Black and Silver, some Raiders players still deserve their flowers, and none is more deserving than safety Tre'Von Moehrig.
Moehrig is on pace for the Raiders this season to set new career highs in total tackles, solo tackles, assisted tackles, and stuffs. The Raiders safety has already reached a new high in total tackles and assisted tackles and is just ten solo tackles from tying his current career high of 65.
The Raiders defense has been among one of the worst in the NFL this season but has seen some players shine through enough to be recognized. While Maxx Crosby is the star for the Raiders defense, the production that Moehrig and others have done cannot be overlooked any longer.
Moehrig is in his fourth season with the Raiders after being drafted by the team in the second round by Las Vegas, the overall 43rd pick in the 2021 draft. While his start at the position was expected, his last two seasons, including this campaign, have given Moehrig new life at the safety position.
In 2023, Moehrig finished his season with 83 total tackles, 65 solos, 18 assists, two sacks, three interceptions, eight passes defended, and two stuffs. A remarkable jump from the numbers Moehrig has put up in 2021 and 2022, where he was averaging 55 total tackles in 17 games.
This season has been terrific for the safety. Going into Week 15, Moehrig's numbers currently sit with 84 total tackles, 55 solos, 29 assists, one sack, two interceptions, nine passes defended, and 7.5 stuffs. Moehrig's 2024-25 campaign can only be positive for the Raiders front office on keeping him around for the rebuild.
Now 25 years old, Moehrig fits well into the average age of the Raiders team, which currently sits at 26 years old. The defense has benefitted greatly from the production of Moehrig, especially with the breakout year he has had. Going into the depths of a rebuild, Moehrig could easily bring similar growth to his position for the long haul.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.