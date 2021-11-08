Las Vegas Raiders announced their USAA Salute To Service Award nominee

The Las Vegas Raiders have nominated Vance Mueller for the USAA Salute to Service Award on Monday.

The award is presented by USAA and the NFL, honoring NFL players, coaches, staff, and alumni for their exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.

Running back Vance Mueller was selected by the Los Angeles Raiders in the fourth round (103rd overall) out of Occidental College in Los Angeles in the 1986 NFL Draft.

As a member of the Silver and Black, Mueller was a valuable piece, playing 73 games in his five-year career in Los Angeles.

Today, Mueller continues to be a valuable piece for the Raiders for his presence in the military community.

This year he attended the Raiders’ 2021 home opener and greeted military families who were attending the game.

In 2020, Mueller offered support to our military community during the unprecedented times of COVID by hosting multiple virtual engagements. Vance worked with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and hosted video calls with three TAPS families. Speaking one on one with TAPS families, Mueller offered support and a chance for families to share their favorite Raider memories of their loved ones.

Additionally, Mueller recorded a personalized welcome video message for the residents of the Southern Nevada Veterans Home who were tuning into the Salute to Service game.

In 2018, Mueller visited with Veterans at Yountville Veterans Home in Napa, California, the largest veterans’ home in the United States.

The recipient will be recognized at the NFL Honors awards show, which is set to air the week of the Super Bowl. The recipient will also receive a contribution by USAA for $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the awardees' military or veteran charity of choice.

Mueller will have a chance to join an elite list of recipients for all the work and dedication he has done with the military, the veteran community, and its family.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter