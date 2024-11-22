WATCH: Raiders' Antonio Pierce Gives Final Remarks Before Broncos
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, looking to avenge a loss to their AFC West rival in the previous matchup this season. In doing so, the Raiders could put a damper on the Broncos' playoff hopes.
Head coach Antonio Pierce knows how important this game is, despite a 2-8 record. He sounded off in his Friday presser, and we have the video in it's entirety right here:
Below is a partial transcript from Pierce's Wednesday media availability:
Q: What is the plan, I know the young guys, but in particular at running back if you don't have your top two guys on Sunday?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I mean you're looking at Ameer [Abdullah], looking at Dylan [Laube], and then we got Sincere [McCormick] there on the practice squad. So get him some reps, get him going. Obviously, with those two gentleman not practicing today, we'll definitely ramp up everybody else."
Q: I know that you're always comfortable with everyone on your roster, next man up mentality like you said, but when you've got Ameer Abdullah who's been in the league for a decade, is there an extra security there for a situation like this?
Coach Pierce: "Well, especially in a game like this. Because if you remember last time we played Denver, Ameer [Abdullah] had a really good game. Had some big plays for us, some great opportunities in the passing game, in the running game, obviously special teams. But if he happens to be the lead back this week, were going to feel really comfortable about him. I mean, he's an explosive player, he's a vet, he knows the system, very savvy. It's just making sure everybody's comfortable, especially up front in protection, being keyed in on that."
Q: What are you looking for for the offense to build off of the success that they had from last week?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I'd love to see the efficiency stay there, especially on third down. Want to pick up in the red zone, and I'm going to go back to it, you want to see the running game get going. Just need that balance. Can't keep throwing the ball 40 times a game. Just hasn't worked out for us for winning ball games. That's not our recipe for winning. So see the balance there, take care of the quarterback, especially in a game like this where their defense is really good, one of the best in league in sacking the quarterbacks. Keep Gardner [Minshew] free and allow our play makers to make plays down the field."
Q: Yesterday, Joe Philbin was very complimentary of you listening to him when you asked him, 'What do you think the problem is?' And he talked to you about communication. As a young coach, what does it mean to have guys like him on your staff?
Coach Pierce: "Well, that's why he was here. The role he was in initially, senior advisor, and obviously we made the change now as the O-line coach, he's seen it all. I actually played against - well, he coached against me when he was with the Packers and I was with the Giants. So, very familiar with his style, his approach, the way his O-line played, the way he coached the game, called the game. I'm sitting there upstairs, I'm always watching, and he's always talking and giving knowledge, not just to our O-line coaches at the time, but other coaches throughout our staff. So, there's a lot of wisdom there, a guy that's been a head coach in this league. He's seen a lot of ball, he's been through these kind of moments so to say where you've had change, and it's been very helpful to have somebody there that you can ask questions to and give you some feedback."
Q: The offensive line, the five guys that played last week, are you hoping those are the five guys going forward? What did you see on film from those guys?
Coach Pierce: "Those will be the five guys out there today. Need to keep it that way come Sunday. Just continuity, I said it last week, we’ve just been having so many different lineups in and out as far as with health and different things of that nature. It'll be good, I was just watching them in the walk through just here recently, seeing those same five guys. Just when you’ve got continuity, chemistry, all those words go together, and it really helps out not just your o-line group, but the offense because you don't have these mistakes and mental errors that we had early in the season."
Q: You've talked about leaning on Joe Philbin a little bit and that's why he's there for the experience. Are you able to lean on Marvin Lewis as well when you go through a stretch like this?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, me and Marvin [Lewis] talk every morning at six o'clock about this. And I think the one positive, like you said, him going through that transition from coordinator then to the head coach of the Bengals, getting that organization up to where it was running. He had some dark days, and the one thing we talk about constantly, just keep working. Keep delivering the message, don't stop, don't get discouraged. At times you get frustrated. Not used to losing six games in a row, not used to be in 2-8. That's just not a part of something I've done in my life, but we're going to change that round, and all I know how to do is work like I told the players and keep improving. Trying to find different ways and moving pieces around so we can just get over that hump and feel what winning feels like again, because it's been a long time."
