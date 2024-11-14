WATCH: Raiders' Maxx Crosby Sounds Off From the Locker Room
On Wednesday, Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro Maxx Crosby spoke with reporters from the locker room. He shared his thoughts on the upcoming Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight and the state of the Silver and Black coming out of the bye week.
Head coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media on Wednesday. Here is a partial transcript:
Q: You made some changes to the offensive staff. Scott Turner's the offensive coordinator, you bring in Norv Turner and Joe Philbin is the offensive line coach. What changes can we expect to see? Are they going to be dramatic or subtle?
Coach Pierce: "I think we're all waiting to see that. We'll see it out here at practice today. Obviously, I'm not going to make no promises, but just wanted a change, wanted a spark, wanted different ideas. Bringing in Norv [Turner] as somebody who's been from the outside, obviously he's been watching our games. Lot of respect for Norv. He coached against me as a player. As I got into coaching, watching him from afar, and then obviously being with Scott [Turner] the last couple years. So, getting some more ideas, some outside ideas, different perspectives, game planning, how to attack the weakest link, how to get our players in the best position to be successful. That's what I'm looking forward to."
Q: You made that decision [changes with the coaching staff] quickly after the game. How much did it help you in terms of your game planning to do that so quickly? Coach Pierce: "Huge. I wanted to get it over with. Once I made my decision that we were going to move on, get those two gentlemen in place, get everything that we need to do from an HR standpoint of paperwork, and get them in the building and start working during our bye week to give ourselves 10 days to get ready for the Dolphins."
Q: How do you feel like the bye week went for the coaching staff and even the playersthat were away?
Coach Pierce: "Good, good. Needed it, man. Needed to take a good cold shower, cold bath, wash all that badness off that took place over the nine games. And I think our staff did the same. I know our players did, but they were still around the building, which is the best thing about it, right? People might question our locker room, might question our culture, might question me, but you can't question our commitment. So, we're committed to this bad boy and turning it around. So, when they got in here Tuesday, that's what I felt. That's what they felt from me, and hopefully you feel it right now."
