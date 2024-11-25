WATCH: Raiders' Pierce Addresses Media For Chiefs Week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-9 and ready to face bitter AFC West rival Kansas City on Black Friday.
The Chiefs narrowly beat the Carolina Panthers, and the Silver and Black is looking for revenge -- and the chance to be the second loss on the Chiefs' schedule. Head coach Antonio Pierce spoke about the upcoming matchup on Monday and we have the full video right here:
Below is a partial transcript of what Pierce said following the loss to the Broncos on Sunday:
Q. Any update on Gardner Minshew? Secondly, I felt like you guys threw the kitchen sink at Bo Nix today with a lot of pressures but he stood back there and made some plays. What were your thoughts on the quarterback for the Denver Broncos?
ANTONIO PIERCE: Yeah, with minute shoe, left shoulder there. We'll know more, but it doesn't look good. Bo Nix is a pretty good football player. It showed up again today. He made some plays, made the throws they needed to, bought time with his legs, backing up, avoiding pressure. We got to him early, I thought did a good job of trying to disrupt him. The mindset was to be aggressive, and I thought we did do that, but when they had to make a play, he made plays for them.
Q. You seemed to get the running game going today a little bit, but do you think you should have got it going a little more? Would you want to see more carries?
ANTONIO PIERCE: Of course. I don't want to see the ball thrown 40 times. I've said that like a thousand times, but that's been kind of our MO. Actually it was 53 today.
Q. I remember talking to you I think it was at either the combine or the owners' meeting about Bo Nix, and you had mentioned this is a guy who played a lot of football and won a lot of football games. What was it that you had seen in Bo Nix at that point?
ANTONIO PIERCE: Yeah, winner, mature. Stage, the moment is not too big for him, loves to compete. He doesn't flinch. We were hitting him, trying to get after him. I didn't see a rattled guy. You could tell when they were off offensively he did a good job, just called a time-out. Never created negative plays for his team. Never really put them in bad situations for the most part. You saw that in college, and to me I think there's a lot to say when a quarterback plays as long as he did in college and every year won, and was always productive, leader. Good football player.
Q. I noticed you said that Gardner's left shoulder injury doesn't look good at this point, but Aidan O'Connell got his eligibility to come off IR next week. Are you hopeful he might be able to suit up this week?
ANTONIO PIERCE: Yeah, we're going to need somebody. We're running out of quarterbacks too, now. We'll see what happens tomorrow, but obviously it looks like he's getting better. He threw a little bit in practice this week. Obviously we've got a short week, play on Friday, travel on Thursday, so we have to make that decision very quickly.
Q. I know there's no silver linings in a loss, but Tyree continues to stack up good play and growth. Would you talk about what you saw from him today, please?
ANTONIO PIERCE: Tyree Wilson? I thought another productive day. Obviously he had a sack early in the game. Pretty good against the run. I'm just looking at it from field level. But just progressive, each and every week, just processing, getting better, doing what he needs to do. We just need more of those plays, not just from Tyree, not just from Max but from all 11.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.