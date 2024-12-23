WATCH: Raiders' Pierce Addresses the Media on Victory Monday
HENDERSON, Nevada -- The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 19-14.
Head coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media on Monday before Christmas, and we have the entire video right here:
Below is part of Antonio Pierce's post-game presser:
Q: How are you feeling about this win afterwards?
Coach Pierce: “Long overdue. Good. Good to see all those smiling faces from our players, our staff, everybody involved in the organization. Obviously, you don't want to go through what we went through over the last 10 weeks, but that's behind us. I thought it was a great win, great job by our home crowd. I thought they were very loud and active. That was positive for our defense, especially in certain situations. I thought it was very efficient by our team. Very proud of this group being resilient, blocking out the outside noise and playing for one another.”
Q: Whether it was rookies like Brock Bowers or veterans like Ameer Abdullah, everybody was involved and it was a team win. Would you discuss that part of it, please?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, I'm glad you said that. Again, we had the win in Baltimore, and I thought that was a big win. But from a team standpoint where you need everybody in every aspect to really step up, don't matter if it’s their first game being active, Aidan [O’Connell] coming back, all these guys poured their hearts into it. What I loved about it, throughout the ups and downs of the game, just very positive, man, and you could see them celebrating with one another. The joy they have just watching one another, that's what it's always been about, and it was good to put it on display with the win.”
Q: All that said, Brock Bowers is a guy that you dialed into him big time today, especially down the stretch. To have a rookie that's able to respond in that way when you say we're going to put it on your shoulders here for a little bit and he's able to respond and do that, what does that say about him?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, I've said it from the jump. He's all ball. He's all business. He doesn't blink. He doesn't flinch. He wants to win. Whatever it takes to win, if it's throwing him the ball or him blocking, he'll do whatever it takes. Again, I'm just proud of his effort. I'm proud of our team effort. Everybody just understanding whatever it takes to win, we need to do it.”
Q: Ameer Abdullah, a 10-year vet, has been playing really well the last couple weeks. He's also stepped up in the locker room. This is his most rushing yards since 2017. How much has he meant to the team as of late?
Coach Pierce: “I'll just say this, man. You come in as a special teams player, you're older, you've got a young team, and you kind of get lost in the shuffle. One thing he's done is made the most of his opportunities, and with the season the way it's gone with the running backs in and out, I thought he came up huge tonight for us. It's just not on offense. You look at what he does on special teams. With a team that's not loaded with a bunch of veterans, to have that presence, to have somebody that's unselfish and sometimes has to take a step back and then when his name is called on to make the plays like he did tonight was huge. Again, just like when I was asked earlier, all 53 men were needed tonight.”
Q. Aidan O’Connell made some plays with his legs today. What did you see from Aidan as far as his escape ability?
Coach Pierce: “I was shocked just like you. It was good to see. I'd like to see more of it.”
Q: Tom McMahon and his special teams responded so well from what happened. Will you just talk about his coaching and how this team responded to that this week?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, it started on Wednesday when I went into the team meeting, and I just told those guys we're better than that. Understanding I believe in him, he's a great coach, we've got some great specialists in Daniel [Carlson] and AJ [Cole] and those guys that play on special teams. You put that behind us, you move forward, young guys learn from it, make some personnel decisions, some changes, and guys go out there and battle. It's a new week and I thought they did a good job of responding.”
Q: I know that you do not like to make things about you, but tonight you were running up and down the sidelines with John Jenkins and other guys. For you personally, just the man, what did this win mean to AP?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, it was good just to stop talking about losing. It's all about winning. That was the song we were playing when we walked through the locker room. It's always a good feeling because you put in all this work and to have repeated losses and then put that to the side and just watch the team's victory. What these guys are playing for, all this BS noise on the outside, like I told those gentlemen in there, it's all about us. It doesn't matter about the outside noise.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.